Anupam Kher extends Himachal Day wishes, shares video message

Full of energy and enthusiasm, veteran actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday through a video message extended Himachal Day wishes to all 'Hamachalis Maharazzi.' The 65-year-old, in the video message shared on Twitter, is seen at the comfort of his home and is trying to give a Himachali dialect while wishing them.

In the 18-second long video, he also prayed for a safe, healthy and happiness flourished time for the picturesque landscape. The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor, like many other Bollywood stars, is complying with lockdown instructions imposed by the government in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

India's tally of coronavirus cases increased to 11,439 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total cases, 9,756 cases are active while 1,306 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated. Thirty-eight new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 377. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.