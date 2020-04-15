David SF Wilson to helm 'Influx' for Sony Pictures

"Bloodshot" director David SF Wilson is set to direct the film adaptation of sci-fi novel "Influx". According to Deadline, Sony Pictures have bought the rights of the book, penned by Daniel Suarez and published in 2014.

The novel, which has a futuristic setting, is about a particle physicist perfecting a world-changing invention when his lab is infiltrated by terrorists. "He's held by a clandestine US government department and when he refuses an offer to work with them, prison and torture at the hands of an artificial intelligence inquisitor await. He must escape and thwart what the government is doing. The project was sold based on a pitch," the official plotline read. Zak Olkewicz is adapting the book for the big screen.

The project will be produced by Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Jason Blumenthal, and Tony Shaw.

