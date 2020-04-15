Left Menu
Vijay Deverakonda's 'World Famous Lover' now streaming on Netflix

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:57 IST
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (thedeverakonda)

Two months after the release of Vijay Deverakonda starrer 'World Famous Lover', the movie is now available to watch on Netflix. Due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the makers have released the film on the OTT platform.

After starring in the film Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakonda starred in this romantic film. Although World Famous Lover did not work its magic at the box-office its presence on Netflix comes as a relief to Vijay Deverakonda's fans amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

The Coronavirus has led to a complete lockdown across the country. This lockdown has halted and delayed the release of several movies in the regional as well as the Hindi film industry. Amidst this lockdown, people are heavily relying on streaming platforms to entertain themselves.

Along with Vijay Deverakonda 'World Famous Lover' starred Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, and Izabella Leite. The film was directed by Kranti Madhav and was released on Valentine's Day this year.

Moreover, Vijay Deverakonda has completed the first schedule of his film 'Fighter'. The Tollywood heartthrob stars alongside SOTY2 actor Ananya Panday in this film. This film will be directed by Puri Jagannadh. The next schedule of 'Fighter' will start after the lockdown ends.

