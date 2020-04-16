John Wick 4 update: Know cast in details, John Wick 5 also confirmed

The huge success of John Wick: Chapter 3 (or John Wick 3) already paved way for John Wick 4. Now some recent reports claim that John Wick 5 is also on the process. Read the texts below to get more clarity on it.

John Wick 4 will mark end to the franchise – this rumour popped up some times back. But this buzz was absolutely baseless and fake. Since the latest update on John Wick 5 surfaced, fans are highly excited knowing that the imminent Chapter 4 will not mark end to the franchise.

The cast of John Wick 4 is yet to be revealed but the returning of Keanu Reeves is always confirmed. We are also expecting Halle Berry, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston and Jason Mantzoukas in the fourth movie.

The movie creators have kept the plot of John Wick 4 totally under wraps. The effort is to avoid predictions and rumours from fans' side. But John Wick may die after achieving his goals as there is no happy ending for him, revealed the director.

On the other hand, there is a speculation that the plot will continue keeping John as the protagonist in John Wick 4. However, there is no official announcement on it.

Fans of Keanu Reeves need to wait for atleast one more year to see him in his full action mood in John Wick 4. The trailer is yet to be revealed. The fourth movie does not have an official release date.

