Avatar 2 updates: Movie focuses on Pandora oceans & rainforest, says James Cameron

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 10-04-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 02:35 IST
Avatar 2 updates: Movie focuses on Pandora oceans & rainforest, says James Cameron
Not only Avatar 2, but many projects in the entire entertainment industry have also been halted for unstipulated period of time. Image Credit: Facebook / Avatar

Avatar 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade. It has been over a decade since the sci-fi enthusiasts have been waiting for to hear positive news on it.

On December 18, James Cameron's Avatar celebrated its ten-year anniversary. Looking ahead, there are many things planned for Avatar 2, including the returning of Stephen Lang's Colonel Miles Quaritch. Fans thought his character was killed at the completion of Avatar, the first movie. But now he will reprise his role as the primary villain or antagonist for the remaining movies.

However, the development of Avatar 2 had been summoned for a halt. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus at the global level, Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau confirmed all virtual production on the sequel has been halted.

Not only Avatar 2, but many projects in the entire entertainment industry have also been halted for an unstipulated period of time. But according to Digital Spy, none of them are being made with the same technology as Avatar 2. In virtual production, there's no risk of actors coming into close contact with each other, as it's essentially a group of technicians working their magic on computers.

The plot for Avatar 2 has always been kept secret as James Cameron does not prefer speculations and rumors among the franchise lovers. The Titanic director, James Cameron is quite protective about the storyline. However, he hinted that Avatar 2 would contain humans in the sequels and the movie would focus on the oceans of Pandora and rainforest.

According to some sources, Avatar 2 will shot in New Zealand. The studio will reportedly invest over USD 500 million in costs and it will arrange a world premiere in Wellington.

Based on the current situation (coronavirus pandemic), the premiere date of Avatar 2 (which is December 17, 2021) is expected to be rescheduled further. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

