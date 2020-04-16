Britney Spears dances to ex Justin Timberlake's 'Filthy'

Left Menu
American singer-songwriter Britney Spears seems to have put the past behind her. On Wednesday (local time) she danced to a video by ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake on social media.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 12:46 IST
Britney Spears (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears seems to have put the past behind her. On Wednesday (local time) she danced to a video by ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake on social media. Britney, 38, danced to Justin's song 2018 song 'Filthy' from his fifth studio album, 'Man Of The Woods.' Wearing white short-shorts and a matching crop top and a black choker, the 'Toxic' singer captioned the Instagram video as, "This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days!!!!!" As you can see I'm not really dancing folks ...... I'm just very bored."

The 'Womanizer' singer then addressed her highly-publicised breakup from Timberlake, in the early 2000s. Spears said, "PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago ...... but hey the man is a genius!! "Great song JT!!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD!!!!!!" Timberlake responded with a series of emojis to Spears' post.

The Grammy winner is keeping herself entertained during quarantine as earlier this month, the singer spoofed the lyrics to her song 'Baby One More Time' on Instagram to promote social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Her post featured a cartoon sketch of herself in iconic costume from the song's music video, holding a bottle of cleaning hand sanitizer. In the picture, next to the drawing of Spears were the lyrics 'My loneliness is killing me,' but the words "killing me" were crossed out and replaced with "saving me."

[{8b603db0-3838-4461-bd08-454fed02f150:intradmin/biriirir.JPG}] The songstress wrote in the caption, "Enough said. And thank you to all of the healthcare workers tirelessly working to keep us safe during this time!!!!" (ANI)

