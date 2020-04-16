Left Menu
Mark Ruffalo initially tried getting out of Hulk role

16-04-2020
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo says he was initially not gung-ho about playing The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as he was "really scared" of the motion capture aspect of the role. The actor, who was a rising star from the independent cinema at the time, has revealed that he almost passed over the offer when director Joss Whedon and "Iron Man" star Robert Downey Jr tried to convince him.

Ruffalo, a comic book fan, said he was worried about the motion-capture acting like he "struggles" with technology all the time. "I did try to talk them out of casting me. I said, 'I don't know if I'm the right guy, I've never done anything like this.' Between Joss and Robert, they were pretty convinced that I could do it.

"I was scared. I was really scared. I'm still scared. The technological aspect of it makes it really hard to work that way. I struggle with it all the time. But my motto is to make fear your friend. Just keep pushing yourself into those places where you feel scared or challenged," Ruffalo told Variety. He made his first appearance as The Hulk/ Bruce Banner in 2012's "The Avengers" . His latest turn was in "Avengers: Endgame" (2019).

There were reports that the actor might star in the "She-Hulk" series for Disney Plus but nothing concrete is known at this time. Last year, Ruffalo said he would love to see The Hulk face-off with Wolverine, the adamantium-clawed mutant from the "X-Men" films.

After Disney, who owns Marvel Studios, acquired 21st Century Fox, the "X-Men" are expected to be part of the MCU. Upcoming "The New Mutants" will serve as the final film in the 20th Century film series. "Maybe Hulk and Wolverine could hook up," Ruffalo reiterated.

