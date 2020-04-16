Left Menu
Development News Edition

'SNL' actor Michael Che pays rent for grandmother's building after her COVID-19 death

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:56 IST
'SNL' actor Michael Che pays rent for grandmother's building after her COVID-19 death
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

As a tribute to his grandmother who died from the coronavirus, "Saturday Night Live" actor Michael Che is paying one month rent for 160 apartments in the building she lived in. Martha, the comic's grandmother, passed away due to the COVID-19 infection on April 6. Che shared the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday.

"It's crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can't even work. "Obviously, I can't offer much help from myself. But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I'm paying one month's rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in. I know that's just a drop in the bucket," the actor wrote. He also slammed the authorities for making public housing residents pay rent during the pandemic, which has brought countries across the globe to a standstill.

"I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST," he said. Towards the end of his post, he called on New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to page him.

She also reached out to rapper Diddy, whose charity dance-a-thon recently raised over USD 3.7 million for COVID-19 relief efforts, to join in. "Lets fix this!" the actor wrote.

Last Monday, Che shared the news of his grandmother's death on social media. "I'm obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone. But I'm also happy that she's not in pain anymore," he said. The actor-comic also paid homage to his late grandmother during a remote episode of "SNL" on April 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fed's Kashkari says major U.S. banks should raise $200 bln in capital- FT

Big U.S. banks should raise 200 billion in the capital right now and stop paying dividends to prepare for a deep economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari wrote in an op-ed f...

Jacqueline, Manoj share first looks from Netflix film 'Mrs. Serial Killer'

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday shared the first look of her character from the upcoming Netflix film - Mrs. Serial Killer - and also revealed that the thriller will premiere on May 1. The 34-year-old actor shared the information on ...

Saudi Arabia executes man who attacked Spanish performers

Saudi Arabia on Thursday executed a Yemeni man found guilty of attacking a Spanish dance troupe and wounding three people on stage before a stunned audience in the capital last year. The Interior Ministry announced the execution in a statem...

Seva Bharati to financially compensate health workers, journalists who got infected with coronavirus

The RSS-affiliated Seva Bharati will give a monetary compensation to the health workers, sanitation workers and journalists, who got infected with the coronavirus while performing their duties during the lockdown in national capital. Sanghs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020