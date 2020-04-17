Left Menu
Development News Edition

'First Blood,' 'Tommy Boy' star Brian Dennehy dies at 81 of natural causes

American veteran actor Brian Dennehy, known for his roles in 'Rambo

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 10:37 IST
'First Blood,' 'Tommy Boy' star Brian Dennehy dies at 81 of natural causes
Brian Dennehy (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

American veteran actor Brian Dennehy, known for his roles in 'Rambo: First Blood,' 'Tommy Boy' and 'To Catch A Killer,' died age 81 on Wednesday (local time). Dennehy's daughter, Elizabeth Dennehy, announced the news on Twitter Thursday, telling fans that it was due to natural causes and not related to COVID-19.

She said, "It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not COVID-related. Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends." According to People magazine, Dennehy, who was born in Connecticut, began his career doing comedy films, although he later became known primarily as a dramatic actor.

Dennehy had roles in 'Semi-Tough' (1977) with Burt Reynolds, 'Foul Play' (1978) with Chevy Chase and 10 (1979) with Dudley Moore. In 1982, he had his breakthrough role as the overzealous sheriff, Will Teasle in 'First Blood' with Sylvester Stallone as Rambo. He had several memorable parts in films such as 'Split Image' (1982), 'Legal Eagles' (1986), 'F/X: Murder By Illusion' (1986) and 'Prophet of Evil (1993).

In the 1995 popular comedy 'Tommy Boy' he worked opposite the late Chris Farley. Brian also starred in 'Presumed Innocent' (1990), starring opposite Harrison Ford. The actor won two Tony Awards for his starring Broadway roles as Willy Loman in 'Death of a Salesman' (1999) and Tyrone in Long 'Day's Journey Into Night' (2003).

During the 1970s and 80s, Dennehy worked on several TV series such as 'Kojak', 'Lou Grant', 'Dallas and Dynasty'. He also appeared in an episode of 'Miami Vice' in the 1980s. He was nominated six times in Emmys for his television movies.

Recently, the actor had recurring roles as a KGB agent on NBC's 'The Blacklist', as well as an Irish mob boss on the 2015 crime drama 'Public Moral's and a sheriff on Sundance TV's 'Hap and Leonard'. Last year, Brian also worked on a number of films including 'Driveways', '3 Days with Dad' and the short, 'Master Maggie'.

Dennehy is survived by his second wife, Jennifer, and his children, actors Elizabeth, Kathleen, Dierdre, Cormac and Sarah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Wuhan revises COVID-19 stats, death toll increases by 1,290

Beijing China, April 17 SputnikANI The authorities of the Chinese city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic - have recalculated statistics of the coronavirus disease, increasing the number of confirmed cases by 325 to 50,333 an...

Humour most important in getting through difficult situations, says Neesham

Known for his tongue-in-cheek take on life and cricket, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham feels focussing on the funny side of things helps him cope with difficult situations like the COVID-19 pandemic currently sweeping through the wor...

3 held in Assam for siphoning off foodgrains meant for poor

Three persons have been arrested in connection with siphoning off rice and flour wheat meant for the poor in Hailakandi district of South Assam, police said. District Superintendent of Policel Pabindra Kumar Nath said a huge quantity of ric...

Guatemala official: 44 deportees tested positive for virus

Forty-four Guatemalans deported on one flight from the United States this week have tested positive for COVID-19, a Guatemalan government official with knowledge of the situation said, amid rising rejection of deportees due to virus fears. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020