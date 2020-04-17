Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carrie Underwood shares sweet glimpse of 'mornings at the Fisher house'

American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood gave her followers a glimpse into a typical morning at home while her family is practising social distancing.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 11:53 IST
Carrie Underwood shares sweet glimpse of 'mornings at the Fisher house'
Carrie Underwood (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood gave her followers a glimpse into a typical morning at home while her family is practising social distancing. The 37-year-old country icon shared a sweet photo on Instagram of husband Mike Fisher, playing aeroplane with their two boys - 14-month-old Jaco and 5-year-old Isaiah, holding up Jacob in one palm and Isaiah in the other.

Having fun with the activity, Isaiah kept his arms out to the side pretending to be an aeroplane while baby Jacob looked directly at his dad who was laying on the floor. Taking to the caption Underwood wrote, "Mornings at the Fisher house."

The 'Love Wins' singer and the former hockey player, over the past few weeks, have both been vocal in urging people to stay home to stop the COVID-19 spread. On Tuesday, the 'Good Girl' songstress participated in the #IStayHomeFor social media challenge, sharing that her reason to stay home is for "my boys."

The couple, on April 1, shared a video on Instagram urging fans to follow coronavirus safety protocol. "To help the health of our community, we're asking everyone to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing. That's right, working together we can stop the spread of COVID-19. "Do your part, stay apart," the couple jointly said before Fisher concluded the video with, "God bless you guys."

The singer who has been practising social distancing with her family is also keeping her followers updated with recipes she's tried at home, workout videos with her husband and more. Last week, Carrie also joined 'ACM Presents: Our Country' where she performed her song 'Drinking Alone.' The special was put on by the Academy of Country Music in place of the ACM Awards, which have been postponed until September due to COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda says India has sufficient stock of medicines, fertilizers

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda on Friday said that the country has sufficient stock of medicines and fertilizers and the citizens need not panic. Gowda, who is Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, said that the government assesses ...

Trump unveils guidelines to reopen America, lets governors to take call on lifting curbs in states

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen the worlds largest economy, jolted by the COVID-19 pandemic, that allows governors to gradually ease the crippling lockdown in their states. His announcement came on a da...

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator to market generic Erlotinib tablets used for treatment of cancer. The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Admi...

Singapore mulls placing workers who recover from COVID-19 on cruise ships

Singapore is assessing whether migrant workers who have recovered from coronavirus might be safer on cruise ships than back in dormitories that have become infection hotbeds, despite problems controlling onboard outbreaks encountered elsewh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020