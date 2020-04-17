Carrie Underwood shares sweet glimpse of 'mornings at the Fisher house'

American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood gave her followers a glimpse into a typical morning at home while her family is practising social distancing. The 37-year-old country icon shared a sweet photo on Instagram of husband Mike Fisher, playing aeroplane with their two boys - 14-month-old Jaco and 5-year-old Isaiah, holding up Jacob in one palm and Isaiah in the other.

Having fun with the activity, Isaiah kept his arms out to the side pretending to be an aeroplane while baby Jacob looked directly at his dad who was laying on the floor. Taking to the caption Underwood wrote, "Mornings at the Fisher house."

The 'Love Wins' singer and the former hockey player, over the past few weeks, have both been vocal in urging people to stay home to stop the COVID-19 spread. On Tuesday, the 'Good Girl' songstress participated in the #IStayHomeFor social media challenge, sharing that her reason to stay home is for "my boys."

The couple, on April 1, shared a video on Instagram urging fans to follow coronavirus safety protocol. "To help the health of our community, we're asking everyone to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing. That's right, working together we can stop the spread of COVID-19. "Do your part, stay apart," the couple jointly said before Fisher concluded the video with, "God bless you guys."

The singer who has been practising social distancing with her family is also keeping her followers updated with recipes she's tried at home, workout videos with her husband and more. Last week, Carrie also joined 'ACM Presents: Our Country' where she performed her song 'Drinking Alone.' The special was put on by the Academy of Country Music in place of the ACM Awards, which have been postponed until September due to COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

