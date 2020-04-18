Left Menu
Reese Witherspoon opens up about her 2013 arrest

American actor Reese Witherspoon recently looked back at a not-so-great moment in her life- when she was arrested.

American actor Reese Witherspoon recently looked back at a not-so-great moment in her life- when she was arrested. According to Fox News, the 44-year-old actor appeared on former 'The Good Place' star Jameela Jamil's 'I Weigh' podcast, where the two women spoke about Witherspoon's 2013 arrest.

Jamil told Witherspoon, "You apologised and shamed yourself in a way that was so f***ing refreshing to me. I loved your apology." Witherspoon said of the moment, "But I did something really stupid."

"It was so embarrassing and dumb. But, you know what -- [it] turns out I breathe air. I bleed the same way. I make dumb decisions. I make great decisions. I'm just a human being," the 'Wild' star added. Witherspoon was arrested in April 2013, on a municipal charge of disorderly conduct after a state trooper said she wouldn't stay in the car while her husband, Jim Toth, was given a field sobriety test.

Also in the podcast interview, the 'Home Again' star spoke candidly about her struggles with mental health and her past issues with postpartum depression. The actor revealed that she's been in therapy since she was 16 years old and said, "I definitely had anxiety. My anxiety manifests as depression so I would get really depressed. My brain is like a hamster on a wheel and it won't come off. I've been managing it my entire life." (ANI)

