COVID-19: San Diego Comic-Con cancelled for the first time in 50 years

The San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is the first time SDCC has been cancelled in its 50-year history. The event, scheduled to happen from July 23 to 26, was expected to attract more than 130,000 people to southern California.

“Recognising that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, (organisers) had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer. “Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year,” the organisers said in a statement to Variety. Plans for a Comic-Con Museum in San Diego, which was scheduled to open in time for Comic-Con 2021, were also postponed and a new date will be announced “in the coming months”.

SDCC is the latest large event to be cancelled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic after various film and music festivals..

