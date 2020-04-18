Will George RR Martin complete The Winds of Winter by July 2020?

George RR Martin is busy in writing The Winds of Winter for a long time. Fans of the Game of Thrones are desperate to get George RR Martin's penultimate book of the series. The writer has revealed that he is finally making progress on the novel which fans have been waiting for a long time.

The sixth book in A Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter has been a long time coming. "I am still up in the mountains, doing the social distancing rag, and writing WINDS OF WINTER. I have good days and bad days, but I am making progress," Martin wrote in his latest blog post.

"Most of the world remains closed, including my theatre and bookshop, the Jean Cocteau Cinema and Beastly Books. I had originally announced that we would re-examine the situation come April 15. That date is now upon us, and it is obvious that I was wildly optimistic in hoping we might even consider re-opening then. No. Won't work. We're going to remain shut until JUNE 1. Then, once again, we will revisit the question, once we see what state the world is in," George RR Martin further wrote.

George RR Martin said last year that he had set July 29, 2020 as his personal deadline to complete The Winds of Winter. But he did not clarify whether that meant in manuscript form or ready for publication. Fans are eager to know whether he will be able to complete it by his self-imposed deadline.

On the other hand, George RR Martin confirmed the Jean Cocteau Cinema and Beastly Books remain closed as the world is combating against coronavirus pandemic. But his continues paying his staff during the lockdown.

