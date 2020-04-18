Is The Windsors Season 4 confirmed? What latest updates we have so far

The Windsors Season 4 has become a much-acclaimed Channel 4's show after the previous seasons acquired good response from the viewers. The Windsors puts the British Royal Family as a soap opera of what their lives and loves might just be like.

When will The Windsors Season 4 be released? Season 3 of The Windsors premiered on February 25, 2020 and continued for over a month with only six episodes. Finally, the third season dropped its finale on March 31, 2020. The first season was started airing in May 2016 and there was a gap of around 14 months before Season 1 and 2.

Secondly, The Windsors Season 2 and 3 had a gap of almost two years. Considering the spans of hiatuses, we can't expect Season 4 to be premiered in this year.

On the other hand, The Windsors Season 4 has not received any official announcement. As we all are suffering, the world is severely combating against coronavirus pandemic and all the entertainment (future) projects have been halted and postponed. During this critical time, we can't expect any official announcement on the making of Season 4.

The series has been criticised for such storylines as Kate Middleton catching ebola and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice getting radicalised. "The Windsors was rude, crude – and a real blast of punk comedy," said The Daily Telegraph after the first episode.

Here is the list of cast for The Windsors episodes but we are not sure of the returning of all cast members – Harry Enfield as Charles, Hugh Skinner as Wills, Haydn Gwynne as Camilla, Louise Ford as Kate, Tom Durant-Pritchard as Harry, Matthew Cottle as Edward, Morgana Robinson as Pippa, Ellie White as Beatrice, Katy Wix as Fergie, Celeste Dring as Eugenie, Tim Wallers as Andrew, Vicki Pepperdine as Anne, Tony Jayawardena as Sandy, Lucy Montgomery as Elizabeth I, Paul Whitehouse as George III, Tim FitzHigham as King Arthur, Kathryn Drysdale as Meghan, Gillian Bevan as Theresa May, Julia Deakin as Carole, Simon Day as Mike and Miriam Margolyes as Queen Victoria.

The Windsors Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the series.

