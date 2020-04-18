Left Menu
Development News Edition

John Abraham, Zaveri's poem 'Mera Bharat Mahaan' gets Bollywood's praise

Many big names from the Bollywood industry on Saturday extended their praise and appreciation to actor John Abraham and director Milap Milan Zaveri for their joint effort for releasing the motivational poem -- 'Mera Bharat Mahaan.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 23:56 IST
John Abraham, Zaveri's poem 'Mera Bharat Mahaan' gets Bollywood's praise
A still from the video of John Abraham, and Milap Milan Zaveri's new poem 'Mera Bharat Mahaan' (Image courtesy: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Many big names from the Bollywood industry on Saturday extended their praise and appreciation to actor John Abraham and director Milap Milan Zaveri for their joint effort for releasing the motivational poem -- 'Mera Bharat Mahaan.' In an attempt to pump up Indians with positivity amid the coronavirus crisis, the actor-director duo teamed up on Saturday to launch a poem of hope, and gratitude.

One of the firsts to positively react to the motivational poem was ace filmmaker Karan Johar. Sharing the video on Twitter, the 47-year-old director extended his 'love' to John and 'Satyameva Jayate' director Milap.

Riteish Deshmukh was the other name to appreciate the poem. This is amazing !!!! Well done @TheJohnAbraham& @zmilap, the 41-year-old actor tweeted.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra too took it Twitter to praise the work filled with "inspiring words and visuals." "Yes #MeraBharatMahan kudos to @zmilapand team for these inspiring words n visuals @TheJohnAbraham@azeem2112", the 'Ek Villian' tweeted.

Ever young actor of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor extended his appreciation for the poem on Twitter. "Beautiful thought & poem! Love it!#MeraBharatMahan@zmilap@TheJohnAbraham", his tweet read.

Set in a motivational tone and the poem vastly sends the message of unity among people, the courage and hope people show despite the ongoing difficulties the country is facing. It also addresses the difficulties, but the tireless spirits of doctors and police officials who put their lives at risk to help people feel secure.

Written and conceptualised by Zaveri, the poem express gratitude to the front-line responders and their help during the crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Air India opens bookings on select domestic routes from May 4, intl from June 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Number of coronarivus cases in Egypt passes 3,000

Egypt confirmed 188 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,032, according to a health ministry statement.Nineteen new deaths caused by the illness were reported, raising the total to 224.Egypt has imposed a ...

Riot Games offering up to $100K for vulnerabilities in Vanguard

Riot Games has offered hackers up to 100,000 to discover vulnerabilities in Vanguard, the controversial anti-cheat system used by Valorant. The payouts that Riot Games have posted on their HackerOne bounty board reportedly are some of the b...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi climb to 1,893, death toll 43: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Saturday climbed to 1,893, with 186 fresh cases and one death being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. Of the total 43 fatalities reported till ...

44 jihadists found dead in Chad prison: prosecutor

A group of 44 suspected members of Boko Haram, arrested during a recent operation against the jihadist group, have been found dead in the prison where they were being held, Chads chief prosecutor announced SaturdaySpeaking on national telev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020