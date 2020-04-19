Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Montreux Jazz Festival canceled; San Diego Comic-Con canceled and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

AMC says it has enough cash through July as movie theaters aim to re-open

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world's largest movie theater operator, said on Friday it has enough cash to withstand a global suspension of operations until a possible partial reopening of its locations in July. The company said it was seeking to raise $500 million in a new debt offering that would provide enough liquidity to withstand coronavirus-related closures until the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, on Nov. 26, if necessary.

Rolling Stones added to all-star lineup for Saturday's global coronavirus concert

The Rolling Stones will join a star-studded global television broadcast on Saturday to honor healthcare workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the band announced on Friday. The two-hour "One World: Together at Home" event, a combination of music, comedy and stories from doctors, nurses, and grocery workers, will be broadcast across multiple North American and international television networks.

Montreux Jazz Festival canceled for the first time in its history

The Montreux Jazz Festival will not be held in July due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first time the Swiss summer festival has not taken place since its launch in 1967, organizers said on Friday. As the government is keeping most hygiene and social distancing measures in place, for now, it is impossible to consider holding an event on such a scale, a statement said. The two-week festival along Lake Geneva draws nearly 250,000 people.

Who's Who of pop culture unites for 'One World' coronavirus special

Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Beyonce, and Oprah Winfrey on Saturday headlined a special broadcast of music, comedy and personal stories celebrating those around the world on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The two-hour "One World: Together at Home" event, broadcast across multiple television channels in the United States and overseas, featured a Who's Who of pop culture in the biggest celebrity gathering so far to mark the effects of the virus.

San Diego Comic-Con canceled for the first time amid coronavirus outbreak

San Diego Comic-Con, an annual celebrity-studded showcase of superhero films and pop culture, has been canceled for the first time in its 50-year history due to the global coronavirus outbreak, organizers said on Friday. Comic-Con had been scheduled to take place in July. The event typically draws tens of thousands of costumed revelers to a San Diego convention hall and surrounding streets, restaurants, and hotels.

