Quentin Tarantino looks back at 'Grindhouse' failure

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino believes he failed in gauging the popularity of grindhouse-style cinema when he made the 2007 dud "Grindhouse" with Robert Rodriguez. The film, touted as a homage to low-budget horror, splatter and exploitation movies, was made into two parts -- Tarantino's "Death Proof" and Rodriguez's "Planet Terror".

However, upon its release, the film was a major misfire from the director, who was known for making cult classics such as "Pulp Fiction" and "Kill Bill" series. Tarantino opened up about the project during a Q&A session with Empire magazine.

"Well, in America they got 'Grindhouse'. In the UK you got 'Death Proof'. With Grindhouse, I think me and Robert just felt that people had a little more of a concept of the history of double features and exploitation movies. "No, they didn’t. At all. They had no idea what the fuck they were watching. It meant nothing to them, alright, what we were doing. So that was a case of being a little too cool for school," the director said..

