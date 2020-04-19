Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Wonder Woman 1984' fight sequences inspired by Cirque du Soleil

PTI | London | Updated: 19-04-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 11:34 IST
'Wonder Woman 1984' fight sequences inspired by Cirque du Soleil
File photo Image Credit: Facebook / Wonder Woman

"Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins has revealed that she wanted an improved and feminine fighting style for the titular superhero for which she drew inspiration from Cirque du Soleil performers. The DC superhero film, starring Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/ Diana Prince, reunites the actor with Jenkins for the sequel to the 2017 film.

The director said the team was "mindful" that as the film's villain, Cheetah/ Barbara Minerva (played by Kristen Wiig) is a woman, they shouldn't end up fighting like men. "Men fight like men. We were mindful of that. I don't want to be trying to look like a man. We need to fight like women," Jenkins told the Empire magazine.

Diana and her fellow Amazons fought to protect rather than for glory or to kill, so she wanted to avoid the typical punching and head-butting that men do, she added. Gadot said they didn't know how to go about the combat scenes till she and Jenkins watched Cirque du Soleil, a Montreal-based entertainment company and the largest contemporary circus producer in the world. "(Cirque Du Soleil) was beautiful. And then Patty said 'This should be the inspiration for the fight sequences. I looked over at her like 'How do I do that?!' She said 'Don't worry, you never know how you do it until you do it'," the actor said.

The film will also see Chris Pine reprise his role as Steve Trevor and new entry Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, "Wonder Wonder 1984" will now be released on August 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

43 out of 851 samples test positive for coronavirus at Lucknow's King George's Medical University

As many as 43 samples have tested positive for coronavirus, out of the 851 samples which were tested on Saturday, according to King Georges Medical University, Lucknow.According to information available on the website of the Ministry of Hea...

Cost accountants' institute seeks costing guidelines for healthcare sector

The cost accountants institute has sought costing guidelines for the healthcare sector as well as bringing hospitals in the non-corporate sector under mandatory costing framework. Currently, maintenance of cost records and cost audit requir...

India says no decision yet on easing or lifting flight restrictions

India has not yet taken a decision on when to lift or ease restrictions on domestic and international flights and urged airlines to take travel bookings only after a final decision is made, a government minister said. The government announc...

Haridwar and Nainital classified as COVID-19 'red zones'

After Dehradun, the state government has classified Haridwar and Nainital districts as COVID-19 red zones. 80 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in the state are reported from Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital. Keeping this in mind, all thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020