Bihar actor stuck in Chhattisgarh due to lockdown, asks state govts for help

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 14:51 IST
Actor Chandramani Mishra, who hails from Bihar, says he is stranded in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh since March 23 because of the lockdown and wants to go back home to take care of his mother who is unwell. To fight the coronavirus pandemic, a nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days. However, the lockdown was recently extended till May 3 as the number of cases kept rising in the country. Mishra, who has worked in various TV shows and movies, said he was returning to his hometown Madhubani from Nagpur, Maharashtra, but after the lockdown was announced he couldn't travel beyond Bilaspur

“I’ve been staying in a hotel here in Bilaspur since March 24. It’s been over 21 days and now I want to go back to my home because my mother is not well. My father and grandfather are also there but they are old and can’t take care of the situation at home,” Mishra told PTI. The actor, who featured in 2017 film “Modi Kaka Ka Gaon”, said as his mother needs medical assistance, he wants Chhattisgarh and Bihar governments to make some arrangement for him to reach home. “I’ve been in talks with a few government officials in Chhattisgarh, Bihar and also Jharkhand. I hope they will help me and make it possible for me to reach home as soon as possible,” he said.

