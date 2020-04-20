Left Menu
Shriya Pilgaonkar on online play: Thrilling to perform live for digital audience

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 13:37 IST
Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar says she had an incredible experience performing for her first ever online play "Lockdown Love" which went live recently. Directed by Sheena Khalid, the 40-minute long play, a modern-day take on arranged romance in the time of a pandemic, features Shriya and Priyanshu Painyuli. "It was an incredibly fun experience being part of 'Lockdown Love'. The thrill of it is also that we get to perform the play entirely live which can be watched online no matter where you are. "Given the uncertainty of our current times during this pandemic, we don't know when we will end up resuming our shoots next. So it's wonderful to be a part of this process and collaborate with different actors, filmmakers and artists to find creative ways to make the most of this time we have at hand," Shriya said in a statement.

An exclusive preview of the live performance took place on April 12 and the "Fan" actor said she hopes to do more shows online. "We got really good feedback from those who got an exclusive preview of our live performance online, so hopefully, we get to do more shows of this soon and keep people at home entertained." The actor will be next seen in "Haathi Mere Saathi" co-starring Rana Dagubatti and Apurva Lakhia’s action thriller series "Crackdown".

