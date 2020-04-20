The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 will undeniably see diggings and excavations like previous episodes. Many fans are gradually losing the patience with sheer expressions that the team would never find the controversial treasure. But that's not the case.

The previous episode of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 came out with the team discovering something that could be called spooky or spookier. This typical finding is surely a new development, but unfortunately it would not help much in finding the Money Pit and it remains a mystery. The team focussed on locating Shaft 6.

The team got excited after finding a piece of pottery in The Curse of Oak Island Season 7. They are sure that it is quite old. Gary Drayton was excited after finding a pickaxe 90 ft deep inside the ground. The team also found a stoneman's tool. The leaders consulted Carmen Leggae. According to him, it goes back to fourteenth century.

The viewers are again surprised to see a change in pattern of The Curse of Oak Island in Season 7's episode 21. The remaining members of the Restall family returned to Oak Island and their tragic story made the episode a rather an emotional one. With this new approach, the team reaches new depths in the Money Pit in the final push before winter.

Robert Restall, his 18-year-old son, and work partner Karle Graeser, came to Oak Island in 1959 after signing a contract with one of the property owners. In 1965, they tried to seal what was thought to be a storm drain in Smith's Cove and dug a shaft down to 27 feet (8.2 m). On August 17, Restall was overcome by hydrogen sulfide fumes. His son then went down the shaft, and also lost consciousness. Graeser and two others, Cyril Hiltz and Andy DeMont, then attempted to save the two men. A visitor to the site, Edward White, had himself lowered on a rope into the shaft but was able to bring out only DeMont. Restall, his son, Graeser and Hiltz all died.

That year, Robert Dunfield leased portions of the island. Dunfield dug the pit area to a depth of 134 feet (41 m) and a width of 100 feet (30 m) by using a 70-ton digging crane with a clam bucket. Transportation of the crane to the island required the construction of a causeway (which still exists) from the western end of the island to Crandall's Point on the mainland, two hundred metres away. Dunfield's lease ended in August 1966.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 titled 'Marks X the Spot' – With time running out, the ultimate breakthrough may finally be within the fellowship's grasp and new evidence suggests Samuel Ball was guarding something of great value.

It means the team will concentrate on the property on Samuel Ball (1765 – 1846) in episode 22. The census of 1791 says he was a farmer on Oak Island at that time, but his history does not back this up. Unfortunately, history of black settlers was not very accurate and often lacked details. Many believe he could have found the treasure after reaching the island.

Never miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 titled 'Marks X the Spot' on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

