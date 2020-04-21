Left Menu
How to Train Your Dragon 4 possibility revealed, Know Dean DeBlois’ opinion on 4th movie

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 21-04-2020 03:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 03:26 IST
Before the release of How to Train Your Dragon 3, it was told that the third sequel was going to be the final installment in the How to Train Your Dragon film trilogy. Image Credit: Facebook / How to Train Your Dragon

Is How to Train Your Dragon 4 movie ever possible? How to Train Your Dragon is undeniably a wonderful animated movie series that accumulated huge fan base across the planet. Many animated enthusiasts continue wondering the making of fourth installment in the How to Train Your Dragon film franchise based on the book series of the same name by Cressida Cowell.

Here we'll try to find out the real possibility of How to Train Your Dragon 4 in future. There are several reasons why the fourth installment is not possible and fans should give up their hope.

Firstly, before the release of How to Train Your Dragon 3 (titled The Hidden World), it was told that the third sequel was going to be the final installment in the How to Train Your Dragon film trilogy. As the word 'trilogy' means 'a group of three related novels, plays, films et al', the third movie already marked end to the franchise.

Secondly, the director Dean DeBlois had a mindset to stick with his three-film plan. While DreamWorks Animation head Jeffrey Katzenberg has hinted at the possibility of a How to Train Your Dragon 4, DeBlois was stubborn to his three-film plan. However, the matter of working on spinoffs are not out of the question.

"We thought about it for a long time and came up with what we think is a bittersweet way to say goodbye to these characters, but the right way," Dean DeBlois said at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018.

"You will understand why Hiccup says, as you heard in the trailer, 'There were dragons when I was a boy.' And by the end of this film, you'll have answered the question of what could have happened to them," he added.

In a conversation with Deadline, Dean DeBlois talked on bringing down the trilogy of How to Train Your Dragon films to a close after working for over a decade. "It's relief, and satisfaction, and pride, I think, because it's largely the same group of people that worked on all three films. It's such a rare opportunity to tell a story in three acts, and bring it to its finite end, but to do so in a way that we planned, and not have it go off the rails, or suddenly get turned into a bunch of other sequels we didn't want. It feels like we kept ourselves honest, and tried to do the best we could with the characters. Now that it's done, it's bittersweet because we're not working together on the same projects, but we do feel like it's a feather in our cap. So, it was worth the decade," he added.

