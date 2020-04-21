Daisy Shah to foray into digital world

"Race 3 " star Daisy Shah is all set to make her debut on the digital platform with a new show, which she will start working on once the coronavirus lockdown is over and everything is back on track. "The priority right now is for the world to be back on track. I have been getting offers from web for a while but nothing clicked for a while. But I was approached for a web series that really appealed to me. We will begin shooting whenever we are allowed to," Daisy told PTI.

Daisy was supposed to begin shooting for her upcoming film “Bulbul Marriage Hall”, presented by Salman Khan from April 24. But due to the lockdown the shoot has been postponed. “This (lockdown) is the need of the hour. It is good as it is for the safety of everyone else. Let the entire crisis get over, let everything be safe around us to get out of our houses.” The actor said the film is a rom-com and she was looking forward to begin work on it. It is going to be a funny film. This character comes naturally to me, she is upfront and determined. It resonates with me,” she added.

“Bulbul Marriage Hall” will be Daisy’s third collaboration with superstar Salman Khan after “Jai Ho” and “Race 3”. The 35-year-old actor said she feels blessed to have Salman’s support and guidance in Bollywood.

"This time he is presenting the movie, while in ‘Jai Ho’ and ‘Race 3’ we worked as co-actors. I consider myself super blessed to have his support. There are certain things that you don’t plan and it just happens, you just have to appreciate it and feel fortunate.” Daisy said besides “Bulbul Marriage Hall”, she has another film titled “See You in Court”, scheduled to release in June but it will be pushed most likely. The film is directed by Sachin Kaushik. "We are done filming but the post production work is at standstill. I am playing a child psychologist. The film is about a 12-year-old, filing a case against his parents, who want to get divorced. It is a heavy film but it has been done in a light hearted way.” PTI KKP BK BK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.