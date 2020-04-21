Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daisy Shah to foray into digital world

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 12:36 IST
Daisy Shah to foray into digital world

"Race 3 " star Daisy Shah is all set to make her debut on the digital platform with a new show, which she will start working on once the coronavirus lockdown is over and everything is back on track. "The priority right now is for the world to be back on track. I have been getting offers from web for a while but nothing clicked for a while. But I was approached for a web series that really appealed to me. We will begin shooting whenever we are allowed to," Daisy told PTI.

Daisy was supposed to begin shooting for her upcoming film “Bulbul Marriage Hall”, presented by Salman Khan from April 24. But due to the lockdown the shoot has been postponed. “This (lockdown) is the need of the hour. It is good as it is for the safety of everyone else. Let the entire crisis get over, let everything be safe around us to get out of our houses.” The actor said the film is a rom-com and she was looking forward to begin work on it. It is going to be a funny film. This character comes naturally to me, she is upfront and determined. It resonates with me,” she added.

“Bulbul Marriage Hall” will be Daisy’s third collaboration with superstar Salman Khan after “Jai Ho” and “Race 3”. The 35-year-old actor said she feels blessed to have Salman’s support and guidance in Bollywood.

"This time he is presenting the movie, while in ‘Jai Ho’ and ‘Race 3’ we worked as co-actors. I consider myself super blessed to have his support. There are certain things that you don’t plan and it just happens, you just have to appreciate it and feel fortunate.” Daisy said besides “Bulbul Marriage Hall”, she has another film titled “See You in Court”, scheduled to release in June but it will be pushed most likely. The film is directed by Sachin Kaushik. "We are done filming but the post production work is at standstill. I am playing a child psychologist. The film is about a 12-year-old, filing a case against his parents, who want to get divorced. It is a heavy film but it has been done in a light hearted way.” PTI KKP BK BK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan removes thousands of names from terrorist watch list: Report

Pakistan has quietly removed around 1,800 terrorists from its watch list, including that of the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, ahead of a new round of assessments by the global anti-money-l...

David Leitch to produce biopic on Jutta Kleinschmidt

Filmmaker David Leitch is set to produce a biographical drama film on the life of racer Jutta Kleinschmidt. According to Variety, Amblin Partners has bought the movie rights to the life story of Kleinschmidt, who was the first and only woma...

When Quentin Tarantino pitched Pierce Brosnan a James Bond film

British star Pierce Brosnan has revealed that filmmaker Quentin Tarantino once discussed a James Bond movie plot with him. The 66-year-old actor, who played the suave 007 spy in four films from 1995 to 2002, shared the story during a live w...

As China splashes out vouchers to revive retail, many just buy necessities

China is handing out billions of yuan in shopping coupons to support retailers crushed by the COVID-19 outbreak, but the subsidies are doing little to support the kind of discretionary spending needed to revive the economy.Instead, a big ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020