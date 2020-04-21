Left Menu
Sherlock Holmes 3 updates: Michael Fassbender likely to play Sebastian Moran

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:05 IST
Sherlock Holmes 3 will see the returning of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. They will reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes 3 is one of the most anticipated movies fans have been waiting for a long time. Sherlock Holmes 2 titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows was premiered in December 2011 and since then mystery film lovers are looking forward to the third movie.

The release date of Sherlock Holmes 3 is out and fans are excited about it. However, they never expected that the wait would enlarge into a gap period of a decade. The movie has an official release date. Fans expect that the movie creators will be able to release it on the stipulated date December 22, 2021.

Sherlock Holmes 3 already started filming earlier. But as the global situation collapsed due to coronavirus pandemic, the developmental works have been halted. Thus, fans worry about the possibility of the third movie's release on December 22, 2021.

Sherlock Holmes 3 will see the returning of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. They will reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively. The pair of Holmes and Dr Watson in the last movies accumulated severe positive reviews and a good number of audiences worldwide. The movie is going to be directed by Dexter Fletcher, while the script is written by Chris Brancato.

Currently, there has been no talks on the recommencement of shooting for the third movie as the situation in the United States, United Kingdom and other countries is constantly worsening.

According to some sources, a few familiar characters including Noomi Rapace's Madam Simza Heron, will make a comeback. We Got This Covered media outlet revealed that the studio is planning to sign contract with Michael Fassbender to play the infamous adversary of Holmes, Sebastian Moran. It has also been said that Jared Harris' Professor Moriarty will return, having faked his death in the previous entry.

Sherlock Holmes 3 has an official release date December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

