Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ricky Gervais wants to host Oscars

PTI | London | Updated: 22-04-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 09:47 IST
Ricky Gervais wants to host Oscars

Actor-comic Ricky Gervais says he would love a shot at hosting the Academy Awards but only on his terms. The comedian previously hosted the Golden Globe Awards in five times, including this year.

Asked by GQ Hype, if he would like to present the Oscars, Gervais said, "Yes, but they would never ask me. Because I'd never do it on their terms. "Now, if they said you can say what you want, that would really be tempting. And I know it would go terribly! I know the future. I know how badly it would go! And I still might do it." The "After Life" creator-actor, who famously said that the 2020 stint at Golden Globes was his last, believes it was his best performance till date.

"... I've said no the last two times and they persuaded me, but I'm really glad I did it this time because I think it was my favourite one. I think the reaction was the best. The whole thing hit a nerve. "I honestly don't know any more. I don't think I should do it again. Because I don't think I could do a better job or get a better reaction," Gervais, 58, said.

As for the Oscars, the awards ceremony went hostless for a second consecutive time in 2020..

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,237 to 145,694 - RKI

Germanys confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,237 to 145,694, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive day of new infections accelerating.The reported death toll...

Vietnam increases April white rice exports quota to 500,000 tonnes

Vietnam has decided to raise its white rice exports quota for April to 500,000 tonnes from 400,000 tonnes, the government said on Wednesday.The extra 100,000 tonnes is the rice that had been transported to ports prior to March 24, when the ...

I've got some great years to come: Jordan Nobbs after signing new contract at Arsenal

Arsenal vice-captain Jordan Nobbs ,who signed a new contract with the club said she got some great years to come. Arsenal is my everything now. I think football has overtaken my life since the age of seven, but I think Ive got Arsenal in my...

NEWS SCHEDULE

All India News Schedule for Wednesday, April 22 -Updates and stories related to coronavirus and lockdown NATIONAL BUREAU - Media briefing on COVID-19 situation, 4 pm-Congress briefing at 2 pm-Special story on how group of railway proba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020