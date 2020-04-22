Ricky Gervais wants to host Oscars

Actor-comic Ricky Gervais says he would love a shot at hosting the Academy Awards but only on his terms. The comedian previously hosted the Golden Globe Awards in five times, including this year.

Asked by GQ Hype, if he would like to present the Oscars, Gervais said, "Yes, but they would never ask me. Because I'd never do it on their terms. "Now, if they said you can say what you want, that would really be tempting. And I know it would go terribly! I know the future. I know how badly it would go! And I still might do it." The "After Life" creator-actor, who famously said that the 2020 stint at Golden Globes was his last, believes it was his best performance till date.

"... I've said no the last two times and they persuaded me, but I'm really glad I did it this time because I think it was my favourite one. I think the reaction was the best. The whole thing hit a nerve. "I honestly don't know any more. I don't think I should do it again. Because I don't think I could do a better job or get a better reaction," Gervais, 58, said.

As for the Oscars, the awards ceremony went hostless for a second consecutive time in 2020..