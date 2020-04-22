Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith become parents to baby girl

"The Affair" star Joshua Jackson and his wife, actor Jodie Turner-Smith, have welcomed their first child together. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson, 41, and Turner-Smith, 33, have become parents to a baby daughter.

"The couple has welcomed their first child. Both mother and baby are happy and healthy," their representative told the outlet. The two stars started dating in October 2018 and got married in December 2019. Earlier this month, Turner-Smith had shared a photo of herself showing off her baby bump on Instagram. "A fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation. I will never forget how this felt and now won't soon forget how it looked," she wrote in the caption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

