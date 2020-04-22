Tips releases Atif Aslam's decade old song during quarantine

Film producer Kumar Taurani on Wednesday said his music label company Tips originals has released a 10 year-old song sung by Pakistani playback singer Atif Aslam

"Woh Mere Bin", Taurani said, is a rare gem that lost its way a long time ago

The track was released on Tuesday night during quarantine from the archives of the music label. "It's a song that we have had since a decade with Atif Aslam but somehow we kept pushing the release forward, but during this quarantine we got an opportunity to officially release the song," Taurani said in a statement here. Sachin Gupta has scored the music and penned the lyrics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.