'The Mandalorian' season three already in works at Disney

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 13:30 IST
Disney has reportedly started working on the third season of its hit series "The Mandalorian" . The Jon Favreau-created show, which premiered on Disney Plus in November 2019, is a spin-off of "Star Wars" franchise.

The show's sophomore season will be out in October this year. Sources close to the production told Variety that Favreau has been writing the third season "for a while" now. They also revealed that Doug Chiang-led art department has been working on show's concept for the past few weeks. Chiang is the vice president and executive creative director at Disney-owned Lucasfilm.

"We’ve just started pre-production and are looking into further adventures for the Mandalorian in season three," one source told the outlet. "The Mandalorian" is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series depicts a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

"Narcos" star Pedro Pascal plays the titular character, which also features Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Nick Nolte..

