Kylie Jenner tries scaring her mom, Kris Jenner during lockdown, watch her reaction

American media personality, Kylie Jenner tries scaring her mom, Kris Jenner, during the time of quarantine. Kylie and Kris are quarantining in their 12 million dollar Palm Springs pad. Kylie filmed herself sneaking up to a sleepy Kris, who did not react the way Kylie exactly anticipated.

Kylie decided to film this hilarious attempt for her Instagram Story. She shared the video on Instagram and captioned, "Guys you're not going to believe this. I found a Kris Jenner in her natural habitat."

View this post on Instagram Kris Jenner in her natural habitat A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 21, 2020 at 8:16pm PDT

Kylie whispered into her cell phone as she slowly approached the unsuspecting Kris. In a barely audible voice, Kylie whispered again, "A Kris Jenner in her natural habitat."

After isolating at her Hidden Hills mansion with daughter Stormi Webster, for weeks, Kylie Jenner took a trip to Kris's home in Palm Springs for Easter weekend and have not left since. Travis Scott, also joined her family for Easter, although it's unclear if he also remained in the desert getaway with his ex and daughter.

Besides giving Kris Jenner a hard time, Kylie is also using her quarantine to take advantage of the pool at her mom's backup home. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO has posed in a number of bikinis throughout her staycation, like this tiny red bikini and this ruched nude swimwear set.

