Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kylie Jenner tries scaring her mom, Kris Jenner during lockdown, watch her reaction

New York | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 14:26 IST
Kylie Jenner tries scaring her mom, Kris Jenner during lockdown, watch her reaction
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (kyliesnapchat)

American media personality, Kylie Jenner tries scaring her mom, Kris Jenner, during the time of quarantine. Kylie and Kris are quarantining in their 12 million dollar Palm Springs pad. Kylie filmed herself sneaking up to a sleepy Kris, who did not react the way Kylie exactly anticipated.

Kylie Jenner decided to give her mom the startle of her life while Kris was taking a nap inside her 12 million dollar Palm Springs mansion on April 21.

Kylie decided to film this hilarious attempt for her Instagram Story. She shared the video on Instagram and captioned, "Guys you're not going to believe this. I found a Kris Jenner in her natural habitat."

View this post on Instagram

Kris Jenner in her natural habitat

A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on

Kylie whispered into her cell phone as she slowly approached the unsuspecting Kris. In a barely audible voice, Kylie whispered again, "A Kris Jenner in her natural habitat."

After isolating at her Hidden Hills mansion with daughter Stormi Webster, for weeks, Kylie Jenner took a trip to Kris's home in Palm Springs for Easter weekend and have not left since. Travis Scott, also joined her family for Easter, although it's unclear if he also remained in the desert getaway with his ex and daughter.

Besides giving Kris Jenner a hard time, Kylie is also using her quarantine to take advantage of the pool at her mom's backup home. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO has posed in a number of bikinis throughout her staycation, like this tiny red bikini and this ruched nude swimwear set.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Guards say launched first military satellite into orbit

Irans Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Wednesday it had successfully launched the countrys first military satellite into orbit, at a time of heightened tensions with the United States over Tehrans nuclear and missile programmes. U.S. offi...

Netflix gets over 15 million new subscribers in Q1 due to coronavirus lockdown

As the lockdown prompted by the spread of novel coronavirus has increased the online content consumption, Netflix reported an increase of 15.8 million subscribers in its first quarter. According to The Verge, the increase in the number of ...

Delhi govt warns liquor vends, clubs, hotels against selling liquor during lockdown

The Delhi government has warned hotels, clubs, restaurants and liquor vends against selling liquor during the ongoing lockdown in the national capital. The move comes after the Excise Department noticed that some establishments are smugglin...

Sony working on film based on 'One Punch Man' manga series

Sony Pictures is developing a live-action movie based on popular Japanese manga series One-Punch Man. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has roped in Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, the scribes of Jumanji The Next Level and V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020