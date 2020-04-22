Heather Locklear celebrates one year of sobriety

Actor Heather Locklear is celebrating one year of sobriety. The "Melrose Place" star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a health update with fans.

"Hugs will come later! 1 year sober today!" Locklear, 58, wrote. The actor shared the photo of inspirational quote '11 Things I've Learned' by poet-activist Maya Angelou.

"I've learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow... "I've learned that I still have a lot to learn. I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel," the picture read. The post comes six months since Locklear completed her time in rehab. According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight at the time, the actor was ordered to remain on probation and continue to seek therapy through out-patient programs as part of her plea agreement.

