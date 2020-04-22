Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arjun Kapoor shares inspirational video to beat corona lockdown blues

Actor Arjun Kapoor is trying to keep the netizens motivated amidst testing times. The actor on Wednesday shared an inspiring video with a positive message amid the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:25 IST
Arjun Kapoor shares inspirational video to beat corona lockdown blues
Arjun Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Arjun Kapoor is trying to keep the netizens motivated amidst testing times. The actor on Wednesday shared an inspiring video with a positive message amid the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video that featured little kid Audrey Nethery trying to learn Cuban dance 'Cha- Cha- Cha'. In the adorable video, Nethery is seen dancing innocently while she steps ahead and counts, "1-2-Cha- Cha- Cha."

The 'Panipat' star shared the video as with a message that read, "I came across this adorable video of #AudreyNethery and I was awe-struck! Audrey was 2 months old when doctors diagnosed her with Diamond Blackfan Anaemia, a rare blood disease that means Audrey doesn't make enough red blood cells." "As a result, she's on steroids and sometimes has to get blood transfusions, but her positivity and view of life just struck me, and made me think that if this girl can be so positive in her life, then why can't we all at least try to be positive through this unfortunate lockdown," he added.

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 2 lakh views, and the celebrity followers including Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Yami Gautam and Sophie Choudry left appreciating comments on the post. Arjun has been educating people over the deadly virus through his social media handles.

Recently, he went on a virtual date with 5 lucky winners over the weekend to raise funds for daily wage earners of India who are currently earning no income. He raised enough funds to feed the families of 300 daily wage earners for a month amid the lockdown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

T20 World Cup could be pushed to 2021 with IPL taking its slot: McCullum

Former New Zealand skipper and IPL franchise coach Brendon McCullum on Wednesday advocated for this years mens T20 World Cup could be postponed to early next year with a rescheduled cash-rich league taking its slot. As far as 2021 womens O...

Avoid gatherings, offer Ramzan prayers from home: Punjab govt to Muslims

Issuing an advisory for safe celebrations of the month of Ramzan, the Punjab government on Wednesday appealed to members of the Muslim community to offer prayers from their homes and avoid congregations due to the coronavirus outbreak. ...

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith welcome daughter

Its a girl for British model Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson. According to People magazine, the 33-year-old model and the 41-year-old star have welcomed their first child together, representatives for the couple confirmed.They told th...

Mamata Banerjee violating lockdown norms: Dilip Ghosh

The state BJP on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of violating lockdown norms by visiting different areas in the city to urge people to stay indoors while claiming that the state government was not properly tackl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020