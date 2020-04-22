Arjun Kapoor shares inspirational video to beat corona lockdown blues

Actor Arjun Kapoor is trying to keep the netizens motivated amidst testing times. The actor on Wednesday shared an inspiring video with a positive message amid the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video that featured little kid Audrey Nethery trying to learn Cuban dance 'Cha- Cha- Cha'. In the adorable video, Nethery is seen dancing innocently while she steps ahead and counts, "1-2-Cha- Cha- Cha."

The 'Panipat' star shared the video as with a message that read, "I came across this adorable video of #AudreyNethery and I was awe-struck! Audrey was 2 months old when doctors diagnosed her with Diamond Blackfan Anaemia, a rare blood disease that means Audrey doesn't make enough red blood cells." "As a result, she's on steroids and sometimes has to get blood transfusions, but her positivity and view of life just struck me, and made me think that if this girl can be so positive in her life, then why can't we all at least try to be positive through this unfortunate lockdown," he added.

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 2 lakh views, and the celebrity followers including Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Yami Gautam and Sophie Choudry left appreciating comments on the post. Arjun has been educating people over the deadly virus through his social media handles.

Recently, he went on a virtual date with 5 lucky winners over the weekend to raise funds for daily wage earners of India who are currently earning no income. He raised enough funds to feed the families of 300 daily wage earners for a month amid the lockdown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

