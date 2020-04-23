Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy and others to headline Feeding America Comedy Festival

Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and Billy Crystal are among the big Hollywood names who will be participating in a fundraising comedy event. The Feeding America Comedy Festival will be organized by former comedian Byron Allen's Allen Media Group and raise funds for the hunger relief organization Feeding America, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Pre-recorded comedy segments will be featured during the three-hour event, which will also see participation from Tiffany Haddish, Marlon Wayans, Howie Mandel, Brad Garrett, Taraji P Henson, Margaret Cho, Kenan Thompson, Marc Maron, Tim Meadows, Jamie Kennedy, Bill Engvall, and Sheryl Underwood.

"In partnership with Feeding America, my comedian friends and all of us at Allen Media Group are pleased to announce this global live-streaming comedy event on May 9th," Allen said in a statement. "Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," he added. Viewers will be encouraged to contribute to Feeding America during the Livestream and broadcast.

