'Succession' stars score massive pay hikes

The stars of hit HBO series "Succession" have received massive pay hikes ahead of the show's third season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, going forward the six core members -- Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun -- will now earn between USD 300,000 to USD 350,000 for every episode.

The pay raise is quite steep for the actors who were earlier getting under USD 100,000 per episode in the first two seasons. However, sources told the outlet that veteran actor Brian Cox, who leads the show, will be getting the fattest paycheck for the series. His remuneration for the acclaimed series is undisclosed.

HBO gave a renewal order to its breakout show, created by Jesse Armstrong, last August. The show revolves around a media empire owned by a patriarch, whose dysfunctional family is vying for their ailing father's throne.

The first season was nominated for five Emmys last year and took home the trophy for best writing. At the 2020 Golden Globes, the show won two awards -- best drama series and the best actor for Cox..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.