Evan Daughtery of 'Divergent' fame to direct Quibi thriller series

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:51 IST
Screenwriter Evan Daugherty, best known for penning blockbusters "Divergent" and "Snow White and the Huntsman", is set to develop a thriller series for the short-form streaming service Quibi. According to Variety, the psychological thriller anthology "Horror Accidental" will be both written and directed by Daugherty. The series will follow everyday situations normal people find themselves in and the horrific possibilities that lurk around every corner in our modern world. The show is based on the Japanese TV drama of the same name, which ran across two parts in 2013 and 2016. It was produced by Fuji Television Network and was written by Koichiro Miki, Mitsuaki Imura, and Kenta Ihara.

Daugherty is also writing a reboot of the "Anaconda" franchise, which is in early development at Sony Pictures. His latest writing credit was Alicia Vikander-starrer "Tomb Raider" in 2018.

