Richard Gere, Alejandra Silva welcome second child

PTI | London | Updated: 23-04-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:35 IST
Hollywood star Richard Gere and his wife, activist Alejandra Silva have become parents to their second child, a boy

According to Spanish magazine Hola!, the couple welcomed another son and are spending time on their ranch on Pound Ridge, outside New York

The date of birth of the newborn is unknown. Gere, 70, and Silva, 37, already share another son Alexander, who was born early last year. The veteran actor also has son Homer, 20 with ex-wife, actor Carey Lowell, while Silva has a seven-year-old son with former husband Govind Friedland. Gere and Silva had secretly wed in April 2018 after more than three years of dating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

