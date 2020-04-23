Why Godzilla vs. Kong is highly expected in Nov 2020 despite Covid-19 pandemic

Godzilla vs. Kong already has an official release date but fans are worrying if the movie creators will be able to release it on its stipulated date.

The world is severely combatting against Covid-19 pandemic. The global shutdown has highly affected the entertainment industry and almost all the movie and television projects have been halted or proposed. This is the common reason why fans believe that Godzilla vs. Kong will not be successful in premiering the movie in November this year.

Let's try to look into the original fact. The concept of making Godzilla vs. Kong movie was first revealed in 2015. Legendary announced plans for a shared cinematic universe between Godzilla and King Kong in 2015. Principal photography commenced in November 2018 in Hawaii, Australia and Hong Kong and wrapped in April 2019.

Now monster movie aficionados are worried whether Warner Bros will be able to premiere Godzilla vs. Kong on its release date November 20, 2020. But let us tell you that principal photography (which started on November 12, 2018) in Hawaii and Australia) was expected to end in February 2019 under the working title Apex. Production was initially slated to begin on October 1, 2018.

Wingard confirmed via Instagram on April 2019 that filming in Australia had wrapped. That same month, Wingard revealed Hong Kong as one of the final shooting locations and that principal photography had wrapped. Thus, fans can easily expect Godzilla vs. Kong on its stipulated release date November 20, 2020.

The actors in the imminent movie include Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Zhang Ziyi, Jessica Henwick, Demián Bichir, Shun Oguri, Eiza González to name a few.

Godzilla vs. Kong is slated to hit the big screens on November 20, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Kung Fu Panda 4 plot, cast revealed, What about Kung Fu Panda 5?

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.