Hong Kong New Year Countdown: A Spectacle of Light and Music

Hong Kong is set to usher in the New Year with a dazzling spectacle organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB). The countdown event will unfold at the Chater Road Pedestrian Precinct in Central, combining live performances by celebrated artists with a spectacular light show. Featuring global icons like Air Supply, alongside local talents Jay Fung and Cloud Wan, the event aims to spread positivity and introduce new hopes.

Adding grandeur to the moment, the Immersive Light Show will project seasonal patterns and a countdown clock on eight iconic buildings in Central. Supporting the event is Hongkong Land, which will also install large screens in Chater Garden and Edinburgh Place to broadcast live performances. Audiences worldwide can join the celebration through HKTB's website, social media, and major media channels.

Various countdown activities, including those in Disneyland and West Kowloon Cultural District, have been organized by HKTB across Hong Kong as part of its efforts to position the city as a world-class travel destination. The board's initiatives aim to maximize the social and economic impact of tourism on Hong Kong, enhancing visitor experiences and boosting the city's global appeal.