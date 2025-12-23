Left Menu

K-Pop Resurgence: Hong Kong Concert Signals Thaw in China-South Korea Cultural Exchange

A K-Pop concert is set for Hong Kong in February, to be broadcasted in China, marking a potential revival of cultural exchanges between China and South Korea. The unofficial ban was instated in 2017 following geopolitical tensions. The event has sparked optimism, despite no official lift on the ban.

K-Pop Resurgence: Hong Kong Concert Signals Thaw in China-South Korea Cultural Exchange
A highly anticipated K-Pop concert is scheduled in Hong Kong next February, set to be aired across mainland China, sparking renewed hope for cultural exchanges between China and South Korea.

This move comes after a decade-long unofficial ban, initiated in 2017 due to geopolitical tensions over South Korea's deployment of a U.S. missile defense system. Discussions between Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung have raised hopes for more open cultural exchange, but China's foreign ministry has yet to confirm any official change.

The Dream Concert 2026 at Kai Tak Sports Park, organized by South Korea's From Entertainment, marks the first instance of a K-Pop concert broadcast in China since the ban. Despite no official announcements, the anticipation has caused K-Pop agency shares to rise notably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

