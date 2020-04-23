Kung Fu Panda 4 plot, cast revealed, What about Kung Fu Panda 5?

Kung Fu Panda 4 may not have an official announcement, but fans have not given up their hope. The fourth sequel is one of the highly anticipated animated movies fans have been waiting for a long time. Read further to get more details on it.

The success of Kung Fu Panda 3 has paved the way for Kung Fu Panda 4. According to some sources, the cast from the previous movies will likely to appear in the fourth movie. The third movie saw Po finally meeting his biological dad and visiting the village of the pandas.

The viewers can see him in Kung Fu Panda 4 teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master. The antagonist Kai with his minions may hold their grounds against Po and his army of pandas.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will have Jack Black voicing for Po. Other actors like Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Lucy Liu as Viper, Jackie Chan as Monkey and Angelina Jolie as Tigress will join the movie. Even it will have more insights on Po Ping's family and relationships. It is even natural to see Po fighting with Kai and putting an end on his wrongdoings. Now fans need to wait and see what more is in store for the master to learn.

As the world is currently combating against coronavirus pandemic, we can't expect any developmental updates or announcements on the fourth movie. Fans may be wondering when they will be able to watch the trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4. We can be sure that at least an announcement will be possible once the world recovers the coronavirus pandemic.

The avid lovers of this movie franchise should rejoice as the CEO of Dreamworks Animation has hinted the possibility of a fourth or film movie. However, the head did not reveal the time periods of the release of fourth and fifth movies.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

