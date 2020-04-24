Sebastian Stan says he owes his career to MCU films

Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-04-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 09:37 IST
Actor Sebastian Stan says he wouldn't have made it thus far in his Hollywood career if it were not for starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films as fan favourite Winter Soldier. The actor joined the MCU as Bucky Barnes with 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger", starring Chris Evans in the lead.

Stan would eventually go on to become The Winter Soldier in 2014's "Captain America" sequel. The actor was part of other MCU movies like "Captain America: Civil War" (2016), "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018) and "Avengers: Endgame" (2019). He also made cameos in "Ant-Man" (2015) and "Black Panther" (2018).

Reflecting on his journey, Stan told Variety, "It was huge. It was 10 years ago, in 2010, when I came in. In a way, I felt like I grew up with the franchise as a person myself and I feel like that character grew up with me as well. "But I do not think any of those movies (non-Marvel movies) would have been possible without it. I would not be here without it," he added.

Since then, the 37-year-old actor has done a variety of roles in films such as "I, Tonya" and "The Last Full Measure". His most recent cinematic outing is "Endings, Beginnings", which also stars Shailene Woodley and Jamie Dornan. Stan will next be seen reprising his role in the Disney Plus series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" with Anthony Mackie. It is expected to air some time this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

