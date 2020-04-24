Left Menu
'Parks and Recreation' cast reuniting for COVID-19 charity special

24-04-2020
'Parks and Recreation' cast reuniting for COVID-19 charity special
"Parks and Recreation" and its band of misfits are coming back for a one-time scripted special episode to raise funds for charity amid the coronavirus pandemic. All the stars of the sitcom Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir and Retta will be returning for the Universal TV-produced special, reported Deadline.

Some other familiar faces from the show might be returning as well. The half-hour special, which will air on NBC on April 30, will find Pawnee, Indiana's most dedicated public servant, Leslie Knope (Poehler), determined to stay connected with her friends and colleagues during a time of social distancing. The special will raise money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, which helps food banks secure the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable members of their communities. Michael Schur, who co-created the show with Greg Daniels, is spearheading the initiative.

"Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money," Schur said in a statement. "I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old 'Parks and Rec' team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!" he added.

"Parks and Recreation" ran from 2009 to 2015 on NBC. During the run, the series was nominated for a number of Emmys and Golden Globes. Poehler had won the show's lone Globe in 2014 for her performance.

