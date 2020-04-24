Actor Jason Mitchell arrested for drugs and weapons possession

Actor Jason Mitchell, best known for starring in film "Straight Outta Compton" and TV series "The Chi", has been arrested on drugs and weapons charges. The 33-year-old actor was taken into custody by police during a traffic stop in Gulfport, Mississippi on Wednesday, according to USA Today.

Police found two pounds of marijuana, 1,300 doses of MDMA (a.k.a. Ecstasy or Molly), a Glock 19 pistol and an AK-47 firearm in his possession. The actor, who was released the same day, faces four felony charges for the possession of weapons and the possession of controlled substances. Mitchell was previously in headlines over the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by "The Chi" showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis and actor Tiffany Boone.

Mitchell was expelled by his agency, UTA, management company Authentic Talent & Literary Management and fired from the show as well as Netflix movie "Desperados"..

