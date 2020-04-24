Left Menu
Sunny Leone reveals truth of her husband Daniel Weber, know the details

Updated: 24-04-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:11 IST
Sunny Leone reveals truth of her husband Daniel Weber, know the details
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone has shared a video on Instagram on April 24 in which she has revealed the reality of her husband, Daniel Weber. The former pornographic actress has sarcastically trolled her husband by showing his daily routine during the lockdown.

In the video, Daniel Weber was first shown cooking food which he burns eventually, after that he was shown as sleeping, taking a selfie, and watching TV with pajamas.

Sunny has given the title of the video as 'The Reveal'. Sharing the video on Instagram Sunny Leone wrote, "Here you go guys... the truth!! @dirrty99 lounging around and resting!!"

Here you go guys... the truth!! @dirrty99 lounging around and resting!!

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber wage a husband-wife war on social media. Daniel shared a video on his social media complaining about his wife being lazy all day, sleeping, and much more.

As the actress promised to seek revenge for the complaints, Sunny Leone took to her social media to share her comeback video and reveals what Daniel is busy doing at home.

Meanwhile, Sunny seems to keep her fans entertained even during the coronavirus lockdown. She uploaded various hilarious videos to share a good laugh with everyone.

