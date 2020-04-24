Left Menu
Sacred Games Season 3 possible release in Sept? ‘My onus is over’: Pankaj Tripathi

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:26 IST
Sacred Games Season 3 was earlier expected to be released by mid of September this year. Image Credit: Facebook / Sacred Games

Is there any chance for Sacred Games Season 3? The ending of Season 2 with an astounding peak left fans crazy for a third season and they are passionately waiting to know the fallout of Sartaj Singh's (played by Saif Ali Khan) defusing of the atomic bomb.

Sacred Games Season 3 has severely possibility although it does not have an official release date. Netflix is yet to announced its release date. Fans are passionate to know when Season 3 will premiere. As we know, Season 1 premiered on June 28, 2018 and Season 2 on August 15, 2019, we can expect Season 3 during the same time between June and September 2020.

Sacred Games Season 3 was earlier expected to be released by mid of September this year. But due to Covid-19 epidemic across India and other parts of the planet, almost all the entertainment projects (movies, web and television series) have either been halted or postponed. As the current situation does not allow the government to withdraw the nationwide lockdown, we can't expect its release in September 2020.

As Sacred Games Season 1 and Season 2 contained eight scenes, so fans can expect Season 3 to have similar number of scenes. In the previous season, we saw how Sartaj had given three attempts to crack the code and forestall the bomb. As he entered the code for 1/3 time, the display turned back and left viewers into total suspense. This surely opens door for another season.

The imminent season is expected to start with some new story with similar cast and end in a wonderful manner. The third season will bring a totally new story from scratch. The actors like Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Jeetendra Joshi, Kubbra Sait, Rajshri Deshpande, Jatin Sarna to name a few are likely to reprise their roles.

Netflix India continues to stay silent on the release date of Sacred Games Season 3. But the showrunners were reportedly on work before the nationwide lockdown started. The lead actor, Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the role of Khanna Guruji, recently revealed to Pinkvilla that he had completed his responsibilities towards the show.

"I have finished my share of work. I have had a packed schedule. So, I have completed my responsibilities and moved on because I have long outdoor schedules," Pankaj Tripathi opined.

Sacred Games Season 3 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web television series.

