Inferno in Uttam Nagar: LPG Explosion Sparks Panic

An LPG cylinder exploded in a refilling shop in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar, igniting a fire that extended to a nearby scooter and crockery shop. The Delhi Fire Services reported no injuries but described the explosion as 'significant.' The blaze was subdued within approximately 90 minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 23:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An LPG cylinder explosion at a refilling shop in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Wednesday sparked a fierce blaze, the Delhi Fire Services reported. The incident occurred around 6:20 pm and fortunately resulted in no casualties.

The explosion, with a 'significant' impact according to authorities, not only consumed parts of the shop but also a parked scooter. Additionally, a neighbouring crockery shop suffered fire damage.

The swift response from the fire brigade, dispatching seven fire tenders, ensured that the flames were extinguished by 7:50 pm, averting further disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

