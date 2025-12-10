Inferno in Uttam Nagar: LPG Explosion Sparks Panic

An LPG cylinder explosion at a refilling shop in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Wednesday sparked a fierce blaze, the Delhi Fire Services reported. The incident occurred around 6:20 pm and fortunately resulted in no casualties.

The explosion, with a 'significant' impact according to authorities, not only consumed parts of the shop but also a parked scooter. Additionally, a neighbouring crockery shop suffered fire damage.

The swift response from the fire brigade, dispatching seven fire tenders, ensured that the flames were extinguished by 7:50 pm, averting further disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)