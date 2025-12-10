Inferno in Uttam Nagar: LPG Explosion Sparks Panic
An LPG cylinder exploded in a refilling shop in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar, igniting a fire that extended to a nearby scooter and crockery shop. The Delhi Fire Services reported no injuries but described the explosion as 'significant.' The blaze was subdued within approximately 90 minutes.
An LPG cylinder explosion at a refilling shop in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Wednesday sparked a fierce blaze, the Delhi Fire Services reported. The incident occurred around 6:20 pm and fortunately resulted in no casualties.
The explosion, with a 'significant' impact according to authorities, not only consumed parts of the shop but also a parked scooter. Additionally, a neighbouring crockery shop suffered fire damage.
The swift response from the fire brigade, dispatching seven fire tenders, ensured that the flames were extinguished by 7:50 pm, averting further disaster.
