Left Menu
Development News Edition

Release of 'Spider-Man' sequels pushed back

Owing to the global coronavirus crisis, Sony Pictures has pushed back the theatrical release of two of its untitled 'Spider-Man' sequels.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 09:37 IST
Release of 'Spider-Man' sequels pushed back
Actor Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'. Image Credit: ANI

Owing to the global coronavirus crisis, Sony Pictures has pushed back the theatrical release of two of its untitled 'Spider-Man' sequels. Marvel-Sony picture 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' sequel that was set to hit the big screens on July 16, 2021, will now debut on November 5 this year.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Animation's 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' sequel too has been delayed. For the upcoming sequel, the release dates have been moved from April 8, 2022, to October 7, 2022, reported Variety.

Released in 2019, Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' did exceptionally well at the box office. While the split between Sony Pictures and Marvel left many fans dejected, the two found a way to get along for 'Spider-Man'.

Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios jointly announced that Marvel Studios and its President Kevin Feige will be producing the third film in the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' series. In 2019, the news of Marvel and Sony parting ways surfaced and pointed to likely affecting the release of future Spider-Man films. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FCC may halt U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecom firms

The Federal Communications Commission FCC on Friday said it may shut down the U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecommunications companies, citing national security risks. The FCC issued so-called show-cause orders to Chin...

7 more test positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, total cases rise to 29

Seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 29, an official said on Saturday. All of them are residents of the Bambooflat area in the sou...

Rodgers shows some Love to Packers draft pick

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers first interaction with his heir apparent was cordial, Packers first-round draft Jordan Love said Friday. Speaking with ESPNs Maria Taylor, Love said of his new teammate, Yeah, I was able to talk with him ...

Foreign news schedule for Saturday, April 25

- Stories related to coronavirus pandemic from multiple datelines- Indians, ethnic minority medics in UK at high risk from COVID-19 Survey - COVID-19 FDA warns against side effects of hydroxychloroquinePTI AMS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020