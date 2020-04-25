Left Menu
Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy reuniting for time-travel movie

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-04-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 12:46 IST
Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy reuniting for time-travel movie

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is teaming up once again with filmmaker Shawn Levy for a time travel movie. The duo are currently awaiting the release of their film, "Free Guy" which was recently pushed to December 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Levy will direct the film with Reynolds playing a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Together, they encounter their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Written by Jonathan Topper, the film is based on TS Nowlin's spec script titled "Our Name is Adam". The project hails from Skydance and will be produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Reynolds and Levy will also produce.

