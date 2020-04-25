The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

The Expendables 4 is undeniably one of the most-awaited movies of this decade. The success of The Expendables 3 created a huge demand for the fourth movie. Action movie lovers are passionately waiting to see the returning of action heroes like Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Antonio Banderas, Jet Li, Wesley Snipes, Arnold Schwarzenegger to name a few. Read further to get more details on the imminent movie.

Very rarely fans and media outlets talk on The Expendables 4. One reason is there has been no update on the production for a long time. Still, thanks to The Action Elite, the publication that had an exclusive conversation with Randy Couture.

"It is a thing! I got a script last year and really enjoyed reading it. It was very well done but where we are on the production scale and getting it moving I'm not sure. There are a lot of things going on behind the scenes with the producer to make a film that big so I'm hoping this Spring we get the greenlight but I'm not hearing anything definitive right now," Randy Couture said to The Action Elite.

The fourth movie, The Expendables 4 has long been in the pipeline and fans are wondering if it will ever arrive. The last three movies brought together some of the biggest stars in the action movie genre.

Fans were disappointed to know that Sylvester Stallone would not be seen in The Expendables 4. The 73-year-old actor already announced his exit from the franchise. The fourth movie of the franchise is likely to be prepared with Rocky Balboa.

Is The Expendables 4 going to be the last in the series? There is no such official confirmation but Sylvester Stallone announced in a media conversation in December 2016 that the fourth installment of the franchise would be the last. He also said that the movie would have a 2018 release date.

Pierce Brosnan said in March 2014 that he had agreed with Avi Lerner to star in a The Expendables 4 film, but added that he was not sure which one he would appear in, saying "I have no idea which one it would be, I just said yes." Sylvester Stallone revealed his first choice for the villain was Jack Nicholson. In an Instagram post last year, the 73-year-old actor posted one of his pictures from The Expendables franchise with a short description – All of those July 4th Fireworks got my mind going! The next adventure! Does it mean he has changed his decision and wants to get back to the franchise?

The Expendables 4 does not have an official release date. Continue staying with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

