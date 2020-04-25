Elizabeth Hurley shares picture in bikini top, denim shorts during quarantine: 'Spring has sprung'

Left Menu
It seems like English actor and businesswoman Elizabeth Hurley is taking some time to soak up the nice weather amid self-isolation.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:37 IST
Elizabeth Hurley (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

It seems like English actor and businesswoman Elizabeth Hurley is taking some time to soak up the nice weather amid self-isolation. The 54-year-old British model took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of herself. She was seen rocking a hot pink bikini top featuring gold chain detailing from her swimsuit line paired with denim shorts while she stood outside, raising her arms in the air.

Hurley captioned the picture as, "Spring has sprung #stayhome," reminding her social media followers to continue to social distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been quarantined in her Herefordshire country home alongside eight other family members, including her 18-year-old son Damian and widowed mother Angela.

Earlier this month, the star opened up about what it was like living with her relatives, comparing it to a '70s series 'The Waltons". It followed a family in rural Virginia during the Great Depression. (ANI)

