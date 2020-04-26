Why House of the Dragon Season 1 not possible before Apr 2022, Know more on Targaryens

House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones is getting ready for making its debut in 2022, thanks to HBO for giving the space and confirmation. Now fans are inundated with many questions regarding the imminent House of the Dragon Season 1 and here we will try to give the latest updates.

House of the Dragon Season 1 will be released in 2022. This is not our speculation. The HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys said in a conversation with Deadline as Games of Thrones releases each season in April, the Season 1 of House of the Dragon will be released in April 2022.

Currently, it is tough to say how far the production of House of the Dragon Season 1 developed before going for a halt due to coronavirus pandemic. The prevention of production was mandatory like any other television and movie projects. However, once the world recovers from this critical situation, we expect a quick update from the series makers.

The story of the House Targaryen set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon is based on George RR Martin's series of suspense fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. The story will cover the Doom of Valyria and the fabled Dance of Dragons. It will predominantly focus on the Targaryen dynasty when they arrived in Westeros.

The Targaryens hailed from Valyria. They were compelled to escape before the mysterious Doom consumed the area and annihilated its inhabitants. Among the houses of Valyria, the Targaryens was a minor one and just one of many families of dragonlords, Express noted.

The Targaryens relocated to Dragonstone and 12 years later Daenys the Dreamer's visions came true when a volcanic eruption destroyed Valyria and all those who lived there.

No announcements have been made on the casting for House of the Dragon Season 1. We have adequate time to discuss on the development of House of the Dragon as the first season is slated to premiere in April 2022.

