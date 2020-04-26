Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why House of the Dragon Season 1 not possible before Apr 2022, Know more on Targaryens

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-04-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 00:41 IST
Why House of the Dragon Season 1 not possible before Apr 2022, Know more on Targaryens
Currently, it is tough to say how far the production of House of the Dragon Season 1 developed before going for a halt due to coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones is getting ready for making its debut in 2022, thanks to HBO for giving the space and confirmation. Now fans are inundated with many questions regarding the imminent House of the Dragon Season 1 and here we will try to give the latest updates.

House of the Dragon Season 1 will be released in 2022. This is not our speculation. The HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys said in a conversation with Deadline as Games of Thrones releases each season in April, the Season 1 of House of the Dragon will be released in April 2022.

Currently, it is tough to say how far the production of House of the Dragon Season 1 developed before going for a halt due to coronavirus pandemic. The prevention of production was mandatory like any other television and movie projects. However, once the world recovers from this critical situation, we expect a quick update from the series makers.

The story of the House Targaryen set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon is based on George RR Martin's series of suspense fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. The story will cover the Doom of Valyria and the fabled Dance of Dragons. It will predominantly focus on the Targaryen dynasty when they arrived in Westeros.

The Targaryens hailed from Valyria. They were compelled to escape before the mysterious Doom consumed the area and annihilated its inhabitants. Among the houses of Valyria, the Targaryens was a minor one and just one of many families of dragonlords, Express noted.

The Targaryens relocated to Dragonstone and 12 years later Daenys the Dreamer's visions came true when a volcanic eruption destroyed Valyria and all those who lived there.

No announcements have been made on the casting for House of the Dragon Season 1. We have adequate time to discuss on the development of House of the Dragon as the first season is slated to premiere in April 2022.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for 'getting old' on Instagram

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

49ers' Staley retires: 'I have given my all to the game'

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley announced his retirement on Saturday after 13 seasons with the team, saying my body is telling me it is time. Football is a physical sport and I have given my all to the game and pushed my lim...

Attackers lob explosive at Lebanon bank amid currency crisis

Unknown assailants lobbed an explosive device at a private bank branch in southern Lebanon on Saturday, damaging its facade and roof, the countrys state news agency reported. The assault on a branch of Fransabank in the southern city of Sid...

Raj HC court master tests positive for COVID-19, court closed down till May 3

The Rajasthan High Court was on Saturday declared closed till May 3 after one of its key officials, sitting close to judges during the judicial proceedings, was tested positive for COVID1-19. In a statement, the high court said it shall rem...

Reports: Eagles acquire WR Goodwin from 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers traded wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Multiple outlets reported that the teams swapped sixth-round picks in the deal, with the 49ers receiving the No. 190 overall selection and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020